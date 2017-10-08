 Skip Nav
Try Not to Lose Your Mind Over the Emotional New Justice League Trailer
Hot Damn, Netflix Has an AMAZING Selection of Horror Movies Right Now
Every Single Thing You Need to Know About Stranger Things Before Watching Season 2

Gal Gadot and Kate McKinnon Kiss on SNL

Yep, Gal Gadot and Kate McKinnon Totally Made Out on SNL — and It Was Legendary

When Gal Gadot reprised her role as Princess Diana on Saturday Night Live, things took an unexpectedly steamy and hilarious turn. In the sketch, the actress was sparring with her fellow Amazonian sisters when Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant arrived on the shores of Themyscira seeking intimate female companionship. The two were under the impression that lesbians inhabited the lost island and were sorely disappointed when the armor-donning warriors didn't understand how sexual their wrestling appeared. "It's like a porn, but the plumber is genuinely there to save the pipes," Bryant joked.

Gadot admitted she's willing to test the waters for their sake and offered to kiss one of them to see if she feels any sort of spark. And that's when she and McKinnon locked lips — for a sold 15 seconds or so, might I add — as the crowd raucously cheered in the background. Watch the entire skit and the epic make out in the video above.
