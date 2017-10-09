 Skip Nav
41 Gifts For the Game of Thrones Fan

Winter is coming (literally), and it's never too early to start stocking up on holiday gifts for your loved ones. If you've got a Westeros enthusiast in your life, then you're in luck: there's a ton of Game of Thrones-themed gifts for the geek in all of us. Whether your recipient is into the books or the hit TV show, he or she will be happy to unwrap something that lets them show off their favorite house sigil.

I Heart Jon Snow T-Shirt
$30
Buy Now
Game of Thrones Risk
$75
Buy Now
Khaleesi Copper Mug
$20
Buy Now
Winter Is Coming Sweatshirt
$23
Buy Now
Game of Thrones Coaster Set
$23
Buy Now
Game of Thrones Clue
$50
Buy Now
Distressed Stark Sigil T-Shirt
$25
Buy Now
Drogon Plush
$15
Buy Now
King in the North T-Shirt
$25
Buy Now
Stemless Logo Wine Glass
$10
Buy Now
Game of Thrones Pop! Television Night King Figurine
$10
Buy Now
Game of Thrones Crown Ornament
$15
Buy Now
Robb Stark Figure
$30
Buy Now
Dragon Egg Necklace
$10
Buy Now
Mother of Dragons Sweatshirt
$20
Buy Now
Stark Siblings Hoodie
$54
Buy Now
Game of Thrones Monopoly
$45
Buy Now
Dragon Eggs Collectible Set
$108
Buy Now
Lady Direwolf Cub
$20
Buy Now
Greyjoy Keychain
$10
Buy Now
Longclaw Umbrella
$30
Buy Now
Stark Banner
$7
Buy Now
House Sigil Coaster Set
$13
Buy Now
Stark and Lannister Salt and Pepper Shakers
$26
Buy Now
Fire and Blood Heat Sensitive Mug
$18
Buy Now
Westeros-Essos Map Poster
$10
Buy Now
Game of Thrones Cookie Cutters
$15
Buy Now
Game of Thrones Dorbz: Daenerys
$6
Buy Now
Dragon Eggs Wine Stoppers (Set of 3)
$100
Buy Now
Playing Cards
$20
Buy Now
Dragonclaw Goblet Replica
$30
Buy Now
Winterfell Mug
$15
Buy Now
Breaking Chains Bracelet
$420
Buy Now
Night King and White Walker Doll Set
$20
Buy Now
Seasons 1-7
$230
Buy Now
Coloring Book
$16
Buy Now
I Drink and I Know Things Glass
$13
Buy Now
Dinner Is Coming Cutting Board
$23
Buy Now
Moon of My Life Poster
$7
Buy Now
Personalized Mug
$10
Buy Now
Hold the Door Doormat
$25
Buy Now
Winter Is Coming Sweatshirt
from
$23
Game of Thrones Coaster Set
from
$23
Mother of Dragons Sweatshirt
from
$20
Stark Siblings Hoodie
from
$54
Stark Banner
from
$7
