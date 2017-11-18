 Skip Nav
20 Gifts For Bachelor Fans That Are Even Better Than a Rose

Chances are you or someone you know is obsessed with The Bachelor, and you're in luck, because your holiday shopping is about to get easier. From dog accessories to glassware to apparel, we've rounded up the best gift ideas for the Bachelor fan in your life. Sorry, but no actual bachelors are included.

"Bachelor, Wine, and Yelling at the TV" T-Shirt
$26
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"Will You Accept This Rose?" Card
$5
from etsy.com
Buy Now
The Bachelor Wine Glass
$20
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"Will You Accept This Rose?" Tank Top
$22
from etsy.com
Buy Now
The Bachelor Sticker Kit
$8
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"Happiness Is Watching The Bachelor" Tote Bag
$18
from cafepress.com
Buy Now
"Will You Accept This Rose?" Mug
$11
from cafepress.com
Buy Now
"Live, Love The Bachelor" Boxer Shorts
$18
from cafepress.com
Buy Now
"Keep Calm and Love The Bachelor" iPad Sleeve
$39
from cafepress.com
Buy Now
"Mondays Are For The Bachelor" Tumbler
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
The Perfect Letter by Chris Harrison
$9
from amazon.com
Buy Now
The Bachelor Quote Pens
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Bachelor Nation Pinback Buttons
$7
from etsy.com
Buy Now
The Bachelor Bingo Cards
$8
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"I Feel Like Corn" Long-Sleeve
$24
from riotsociety.com
Buy Now
"#1 Bachelor Fan" Drinking Glass
$15
from cafepress.com
Buy Now
"Will You Accept This Rose?" Dog Shirt
$20
from cafepress.com
Buy Now
