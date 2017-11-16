 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
40 Kickass Gifts For Your Own Real-Life Wonder Woman

If you're still obsessed with Wonder Woman, we don't blame you. That's why we went ahead and scoped out the internet's best Diana-approved gifts for the upcoming holiday season. If you have a superhero-loving friend who needs a new iPhone case, or maybe you just really need a stars-and-stripes romper, we have plenty of ideas for you to check out below.

Related
The Justice League Fan in Your Life Deserves an Epic Present — Browse These 55 Ideas
Funko POP Movies DC Wonder Woman
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Junk Food Clothing
Fitted Crew Wonder Woman Graphic Tee
$40 $16.18
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Junk Food Clothing Tees
Watercolor phone case
$35.99
from society6.com
Buy Now
Alex and Ani
Wonder Woman Spike Adjustable Necklace
$158
from Alex and Ani
Buy Now See more Alex and Ani Necklaces
Target Intimates
DC Comics Women's DC Comics 3pk Peds DC Superheroes - Pink 9-11
$8
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Intimates
Justice League laptop sleeve
$36.99
from society6.com
Buy Now
Ettika
Wonder Woman Choker
$41.54
from NA-KD
Buy Now See more Ettika Necklaces
"We Can Do It" sticker
$3.99
from society6.com
Buy Now
shoptiques.com Tops
Promesa USA Wonder Woman Top
$38
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now See more shoptiques.com Tops
Wonder Woman art print
$7.20
from etsy.com
Buy Now
DVD
$27
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Runway2Street Bracelets
Bijoux De Famille "WONDERWOMAN" PEARL CUFF
$321
from Runway2Street
Buy Now See more Runway2Street Bracelets
HSN Women's Fashion
Coin Collector 2016 Complete Batman v. Superman "Dawn of Justice" 99.99% Silver 5-Coin Set
$349.95
from HSN
Buy Now See more HSN Women's Fashion
Selfridges Women's Fashion
LINGUA FRANCA Wonder Woman cashmere jumper
$400
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Selfridges Women's Fashion
Alex and Ani
Warrior Princess Wonder Woman Charm Bangle
$38
from Alex and Ani
Buy Now See more Alex and Ani Bracelets
Hybrid
Trendy Plus Size Wonder Woman Velvet Burnout Sweatshirt
$34
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Hybrid Plus Tops
Mug
$11.72
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Asstd National Brand
2 Pair Knit Liner Socks - Womens
$5
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more Asstd National Brand Socks
Alex and Ani
Wonder Woman Ring Wrap
$38
from Alex and Ani
Buy Now See more Alex and Ani Rings
Briefly Stated
Superman & Wonder Woman Poncho Set
$90 $39.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Briefly Stated Intimates
Junk Food Clothing
Wonder Woman Tank
$42
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Junk Food Clothing Tanks
Wonder Woman calendar
$12.20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Justice League Coasters
$18
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Gap
| Wonder Woman poplin sleep pants
$39.95
from Gap
Buy Now See more Gap Intimates
Alex and Ani
Wonder Woman Color Infusion Expandable Necklace
$38
from Alex and Ani
Buy Now See more Alex and Ani Necklaces
Art print
$15.99
from society6.com
Buy Now
Gap
| Wonder Woman raglan tee
$29.95
from Gap
Buy Now See more Gap Intimates
Keychain
$9.50
from amazon.com
Buy Now
JCPenney Teen Girls' Shorts
BIO Wonder Woman Romper-Juniors
$34 $21.99
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more JCPenney Teen Girls' Shorts
2018 planner
$12.95
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Kohl's Teen Girls' Tops
Juniors' DC Comics Wonder Woman "Fierce" Racerback Graphic Tank
$22 $13.20
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Teen Girls' Tops
Justice Silhouettes beach towel
$38.99
from society6.com
Buy Now
Hybrid
Trendy Plus Size Wonder Woman Graphic T-Shirt
$29 $22.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Hybrid Plus Tops
Wonder Woman backpack
$70
from society6.com
Buy Now
Target Panties
Warner Brothers Women's Wonder Woman Blue Logo Women's Hipster Briefs
$5.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Panties
JCPenney Necklaces
DC COMICS Womens Wonder Woman Pendant Necklace
$17.50
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more JCPenney Necklaces
Briefly Stated
Wonder Woman Hooded Union Suit Jumpsuit
$70 $51.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Briefly Stated Shapewear
Alex and Ani
Wonder Woman Cuff
$48
from Alex and Ani
Buy Now See more Alex and Ani Bracelets
Hybrid
Trendy Plus Size Wonder Woman Graphic T-Shirt
$29 $22.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Hybrid Plus Tops
A Wonder Woman Funko POP!
A Vintage Wonder Woman T-Shirt
A Gorgeous Phone Case
A Fancy Wonder Woman Necklace
Superhero Socks
A Laptop Sleeve
A Subtle Choker
A Wonder Woman Sticker
A Trendy Sweatshirt
A Watercolor Print
Wonder Woman DVD
A Luxurious Cuff
Batman v. Superman Collectors Set
An Embroidered Sweater
A Wonder Woman Bangle
A Velvet Wonder Woman Top
A Wonder Woman Mug
Wonder Woman Socks
A Wonder Woman Ring
Superman and Wonder Woman Ponchos
A Wonder Woman Tank
A 2018 Calendar
Engraved Coasters
Wonder Woman Pajama Pants
A Colorful Necklace
Wonder Woman Art
A Soft Raglan T-Shirt
Wonder Woman Keychain
An iPhone Case
A Quirky Romper
A Planner
9
more images
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Entertainment GiftsGifts For WomenWonder WomanGift GuideHoliday
Shop Story
Read Story
Funko POP Movies DC Wonder Woman
from amazon.com
$10
Junk Food Clothing
Fitted Crew Wonder Woman Graphic Tee
from Nordstrom Rack
$40$16.18
Watercolor phone case
from society6.com
$35.99
Alex and Ani
Wonder Woman Spike Adjustable Necklace
from Alex and Ani
$158
Target
DC Comics Women's DC Comics 3pk Peds DC Superheroes - Pink 9-11
from Target
$8
Justice League laptop sleeve
from society6.com
$36.99
Ettika
Wonder Woman Choker
from NA-KD
$41.54
"We Can Do It" sticker
from society6.com
$3.99
shoptiques.com
Promesa USA Wonder Woman Top
from shoptiques.com
$38
Wonder Woman art print
from etsy.com
$7.20
DVD
from amazon.com
$27
Runway2Street
Bijoux De Famille "WONDERWOMAN" PEARL CUFF
from Runway2Street
$321
HSN
Coin Collector 2016 Complete Batman v. Superman "Dawn of Justice" 99.99% Silver 5-Coin Set
from HSN
$349.95
Selfridges
LINGUA FRANCA Wonder Woman cashmere jumper
from Selfridges
$400
Alex and Ani
Warrior Princess Wonder Woman Charm Bangle
from Alex and Ani
$38
Hybrid
Trendy Plus Size Wonder Woman Velvet Burnout Sweatshirt
from Macy's
$34
Mug
from amazon.com
$11.72
Asstd National Brand
2 Pair Knit Liner Socks - Womens
from JCPenney
$5
Alex and Ani
Wonder Woman Ring Wrap
from Alex and Ani
$38
Briefly Stated
Superman & Wonder Woman Poncho Set
from Macy's
$90$39.99
Junk Food Clothing
Wonder Woman Tank
from REVOLVE
$42
Wonder Woman calendar
from amazon.com
$12.20
Justice League Coasters
from etsy.com
$18
Gap
| Wonder Woman poplin sleep pants
from Gap
$39.95
Alex and Ani
Wonder Woman Color Infusion Expandable Necklace
from Alex and Ani
$38
Art print
from society6.com
$15.99
Gap
| Wonder Woman raglan tee
from Gap
$29.95
Keychain
from amazon.com
$9.50
JCPenney
BIO Wonder Woman Romper-Juniors
from JCPenney
$34$21.99
2018 planner
from amazon.com
$12.95
Kohl's
Juniors' DC Comics Wonder Woman "Fierce" Racerback Graphic Tank
from Kohl's
$22$13.20
Justice Silhouettes beach towel
from society6.com
$38.99
Hybrid
Trendy Plus Size Wonder Woman Graphic T-Shirt
from Macy's
$29$22.99
Wonder Woman backpack
from society6.com
$70
Target
Warner Brothers Women's Wonder Woman Blue Logo Women's Hipster Briefs
from Target
$5.99
JCPenney
DC COMICS Womens Wonder Woman Pendant Necklace
from JCPenney
$17.50
Briefly Stated
Wonder Woman Hooded Union Suit Jumpsuit
from Macy's
$70$51.99
Alex and Ani
Wonder Woman Cuff
from Alex and Ani
$48
Hybrid
Trendy Plus Size Wonder Woman Graphic T-Shirt
from Macy's
$29$22.99
Shop More
JCPenney Necklaces SHOP MORE
Universal
Harry Potter Womens Pendant Necklace
from JCPenney
$17.50$12.25
JCPenney
FINE JEWELRY Infinite Gold 14K Yellow Gold Bead Station Hollow Rope Chain Lariat Necklace
from JCPenney
$937.48
JCPenney
FINE JEWELRY 3/4 CT. Diamond Solitaire 14K Yellow Gold Pendant Necklace
from JCPenney
$5,000$5,000
JCPenney
FINE JEWELRY Personalized Sterling Silver 15mm Monogram Necklace
from JCPenney
$399.98
JCPenney
MONET JEWELRY Monet Yellow Stone Gold-Tone Collar Necklace
from JCPenney
$32$22.40
Alex and Ani Rings SHOP MORE
Alex and Ani
Moon and Star Ring Wrap
from Alex and Ani
$28
Alex and Ani
Horn Ring Ring
from Zappos
$48
Alex and Ani
Love Ring Wrap - Precious Metal Ring
from Zappos
$28
Alex and Ani
Lucky Ring Wrap - Precious Metal Ring
from Zappos
$28
Alex and Ani
Precious Ring Wraps Four Leaf Clover Sterling Silver Ring
from Lord & Taylor
$28
Gap Intimates SHOP MORE
Gap
Stretch cotton lace bralette
from Gap
$16.50
Gap
Stretch cotton hipster
from Gap
$10.50$8
Gap
Stretch cotton lace trim bikini
from Gap
$10.50$9
Gap
Stripe poplin sleep shirt
from Gap
$34.95
Gap
Poplin print crop sleep pants
from Gap
$34.95$24.99
Junk Food Clothing Tees AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gigi Hadid
Leave It to Gigi Hadid to Make a Star Wars T-Shirt Look Street Style-Worthy
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Trends
This MTV-Inspired Gear Makes It Easy to Flash Back to the '90s
by Krista Jones
New Year's Resolutions
21 Graphic T-Shirts That Will Leave You Inspired and Ready to Take On 2017
by Samantha Sutton
Street Style
12 Stylist-Approved Airport Outfits That Are the Perfect Mix Between Comfy and Fashionable
by Irma Martínez
Ettika Necklaces AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Spring Fashion
14 Sexy, Stylish Outfits to Wear For Whatever Happens in Vegas
by Sarah Wasilak
Chrissy Teigen
We Don't Know What We Want More: Chrissy Teigen's Cinnamon Rolls or Her Baking Outfit
by Sarah Wasilak
Fashion Instagrams
33 Pieces of Jewelry All the Style Bloggers Are Always Wearing
by Sarah Wasilak
Fall Fashion
23 Lucky Charms That Are Chic, Not Cheesy
by Samantha Sutton
shoptiques.com Tops AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid's Secret For Making Track Pants Look Sexy
by Sarah Wasilak
Street Style
No Fashion Girl Can Do Without This Top in 2017
by Sarah Wasilak
Halloween
13 Ways to Wear a White Dress For Halloween
by Florie Mwanza
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Just Wore the Blouse We Could All Use in Our Work Wardrobes
by Macy Daniela Martin
Alex and Ani Bracelets AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
22 Thoughtful, Personalized Presents — Starting at Just $7!
by Kathryn McLamb
Geek Culture
This Harry Potter Jewelry Collection Might Just Be Our Favorite Ever!
by Hilary White
Holiday For Kids
22 Cute and Useful Gifts Your Babysitter Will Love — All Under $50!
by Krista Jones
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
30 Ways You Can Show Your Support For Breast Cancer Awareness This Month
by Krista Jones
JCPenney Necklaces AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
caitlincarol_
vanessabenefiel
vanessaindallas
caitlincarol_
Alex and Ani Rings AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
passionforphashion
jenniferpickeringfashion