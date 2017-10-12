 Skip Nav
Only People With Nerves of Steel Will Be Able to Watch Every Horror Movie on This List

If your idea of a horror movie is a tense, psychological thriller, then we suggest you stop reading, because we're here to discuss the scariest, goriest, most in-your-face horror movies currently streaming on Netflix. From blood-soaked slashers to horror anthology movies that might scar you forever, we combed through all the scary movies Netflix has to offer to unearth the best and the bloodiest.

The Black Room
The Devil's Dolls
Gerald's Game
Dreamcatcher
Starry Eyes
The Human Centipede
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
Sleepy Hollow
Holidays
Honeymoon
Clown
Hellraiser
The Void
V/H/S
V/H/S/2
Raw
Children of the Corn
It Follows
Hush
XX
Would You Rather
The Houses October Built
House on Willow Street
Here Alone
The Wailing
The Shining
The ABCs of Death
Cabin Fever: Patient Zero
Train to Busan
