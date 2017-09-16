Here's When You Can Cozy Up With All of Hallmark's Original Holiday Movies

Hallmark's Christmas celebrations kick off on Oct. 28 this year (it's never too early to start thinking about the holiday season, right?), and the cozy movies just keep coming after that. The network has finally released the schedule for its original holiday films, and it's so good, it might even rival last year's lineup. In other words, it's time for you to block off each of the below dates for some one-on-one time with your couch, a fuzzy blanket, and a mug of hot chocolate. Take a look!

Saturday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m. — Marry Me at Christmas

Saturday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m. — Christmas Festival of Ice

Sunday, Nov. 5, 8 p.m. — Christmas in the Air

Saturday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m. — The Sweetest Christmas

Sunday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m. — Miss Christmas

Saturday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m. — Coming Home For Christmas

Sunday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m. — Enchanted Christmas

Wednesday, Nov. 22, 8 p.m. — Christmas Shop

Thursday, Nov. 23, 8 p.m. — Mistletoe Inn

Friday, Nov. 24, 8 p.m. — Finding Santa

Saturday, Nov. 25, 8 p.m. — The Christmas Train

Sunday, Nov. 26, 8 p.m. — Switched For Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 2, 8 p.m. — Christmas in Evergreen

Sunday, Dec. 3, 8 p.m. — Secretly Santa

Saturday, Dec. 9, 8 p.m. — Christmas at Holly Lodge

Sunday, Dec. 10, 8 p.m. — Christmas Encore

Saturday, Dec. 16, 8 p.m. — Christmas Shuttle

Sunday, Dec. 17, 8 p.m. — Father Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 23, 8 p.m. — Baby It's Cold Outside

Monday, Dec. 25, 8 p.m. — When Calls the Heart: Christmas Homecoming

Monday, Dec. 30, 8 p.m. — New Year's Gala