Here's When You Can Cozy Up With All of Hallmark's Original Holiday Movies

Hallmark Channel's Holiday Movie Schedule 2017
Hallmark's Christmas celebrations kick off on Oct. 28 this year (it's never too early to start thinking about the holiday season, right?), and the cozy movies just keep coming after that. The network has finally released the schedule for its original holiday films, and it's so good, it might even rival last year's lineup. In other words, it's time for you to block off each of the below dates for some one-on-one time with your couch, a fuzzy blanket, and a mug of hot chocolate. Take a look!
Saturday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m. — Marry Me at Christmas
Saturday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m. — Christmas Festival of Ice
Sunday, Nov. 5, 8 p.m. — Christmas in the Air
Saturday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m. — The Sweetest Christmas
Sunday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m. — Miss Christmas
Saturday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m. — Coming Home For Christmas
Sunday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m. — Enchanted Christmas
Wednesday, Nov. 22, 8 p.m. — Christmas Shop
Thursday, Nov. 23, 8 p.m. — Mistletoe Inn
Friday, Nov. 24, 8 p.m. — Finding Santa
Saturday, Nov. 25, 8 p.m. — The Christmas Train
Sunday, Nov. 26, 8 p.m. — Switched For Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 2, 8 p.m. — Christmas in Evergreen
Sunday, Dec. 3, 8 p.m. — Secretly Santa
Saturday, Dec. 9, 8 p.m. — Christmas at Holly Lodge
Sunday, Dec. 10, 8 p.m. — Christmas Encore
Saturday, Dec. 16, 8 p.m. — Christmas Shuttle
Sunday, Dec. 17, 8 p.m. — Father Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 23, 8 p.m. — Baby It's Cold Outside
Monday, Dec. 25, 8 p.m. — When Calls the Heart: Christmas Homecoming
Monday, Dec. 30, 8 p.m. — New Year's Gala