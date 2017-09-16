 Skip Nav
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 44 Movies You Need to Know About This Fall
Nostalgia
21 Underrated Songs That Were Definitely on Your Burned CDs in the Early 2000s
Netflix
The 54 New Movies You Need to Watch on Netflix in September

Hallmark Channel's Holiday Movie Schedule 2017

Here's When You Can Cozy Up With All of Hallmark's Original Holiday Movies

Hallmark's Christmas celebrations kick off on Oct. 28 this year (it's never too early to start thinking about the holiday season, right?), and the cozy movies just keep coming after that. The network has finally released the schedule for its original holiday films, and it's so good, it might even rival last year's lineup. In other words, it's time for you to block off each of the below dates for some one-on-one time with your couch, a fuzzy blanket, and a mug of hot chocolate. Take a look!

Saturday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m. — Marry Me at Christmas
Saturday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m. — Christmas Festival of Ice
Sunday, Nov. 5, 8 p.m. — Christmas in the Air
Saturday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m. — The Sweetest Christmas
Sunday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m. — Miss Christmas
Saturday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m. — Coming Home For Christmas
Sunday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m. — Enchanted Christmas
Wednesday, Nov. 22, 8 p.m. — Christmas Shop
Thursday, Nov. 23, 8 p.m. — Mistletoe Inn
Friday, Nov. 24, 8 p.m. — Finding Santa
Saturday, Nov. 25, 8 p.m. — The Christmas Train
Sunday, Nov. 26, 8 p.m. — Switched For Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 2, 8 p.m. — Christmas in Evergreen
Sunday, Dec. 3, 8 p.m. — Secretly Santa
Saturday, Dec. 9, 8 p.m. — Christmas at Holly Lodge
Sunday, Dec. 10, 8 p.m. — Christmas Encore
Saturday, Dec. 16, 8 p.m. — Christmas Shuttle
Sunday, Dec. 17, 8 p.m. — Father Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 23, 8 p.m. — Baby It's Cold Outside
Monday, Dec. 25, 8 p.m. — When Calls the Heart: Christmas Homecoming
Monday, Dec. 30, 8 p.m. — New Year's Gala

Image Source: Hallmark
Join the conversation
Holiday EntertainmentChristmas MoviesHallmarkChristmasHolidayMovies
Join The Conversation
Parenting
31 Halloween Party Ideas Kids Will Love
by Katharine Stahl
Ugly Christmas Sweaters For Babies
Holiday For Kids
20 of the Cutest "Ugly" Christmas Sweaters for Babies and Toddlers
by Laurel Elis Niedospial
Sad Christmas Songs
Holiday Entertainment
16 Holiday Songs That Will Make You Cry Into Your Cocoa
by Maggie Pehanick
The Office Holiday Episodes
Steve Carell
15 Quotes From The Office's Christmas Episodes to Use This Holiday Season
by Maggie Pehanick
Tyler Florence's Mashed Potatoes Recipe
Recipes
Tyler Florence's Hack Will Forever Change the Way You Make Mashed Potatoes
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds