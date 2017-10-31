 Skip Nav
Netflix
Hot Damn, Netflix Has an AMAZING Selection of Horror Movies Right Now
Halloween
15 Horror Movie Halloween Costumes That Will Have You Kicking Ass on Oct. 31
Halloween
19 Halloween Costumes For Those Who Literally Want to Netflix and Chill

Is House of Cards Canceled?

House of Cards Ending After Season 6 Following Kevin Spacey Harassment Allegations

On Oct. 29, actor Anthony Rapp came forward with allegations that Kevin Spacey sexually harassed him when he was 14 years old, and Spacey was 26. In a lengthy interview with BuzzFeed, Rapp said the incident occurred when he attended a party at Spacey's home in 1986. Spacey has since released a statement apologizing for the incident, however he also claimed he does not recall it taking place. The 58-year-old actor ended the statement by coming out, noting that he chooses now "to live as a gay man."

Following the shocking account, many conversations have transpired about the nature of Spacey's inadequate apology, as well as the future of House of Cards, since Spacey is both the star of the popular Netflix series and an executive producer. Now, Netflix has confirmed to Variety that House of Cards will end after its upcoming sixth season. There's no official word on whether or not the show was originally going to continue for a few more seasons, but showrunners will now promptly wrap up Frank and Claire Underwood's stories.

Production has already begun on the sixth season, and it is still slated to air as usual in 2018. Like all of its preceding seasons, the sixth season will contain 13 episodes. A number of spin-offs are also in the works.

Image Source: Netflix
Join the conversation
House Of CardsNetflixKevin SpaceyTV
Movie Trailers
Ansel Elgort and Kevin Spacey's Baby Driver Looks Like the Ultimate Heist Movie
by Quinn Keaney
Kevin Spacey's Reaction to Julia Louis-Dreyfus's Emmys Win
Award Season
Kevin Spacey Was All "You're Doing Amazing, Sweetie" to Julia Louis-Dreyfus
by Kelsey Garcia
House of Cards Season 5 Details
Robin Wright
Everything We Know About House of Cards Season 5
by Maggie Panos
Kevin Spacey as Francis Underwood at the 2017 Tony Awards
Kevin Spacey
The President Made a Surprise Appearance at the Tonys — No, Not That One
by Kelsie Gibson
Kevin Spacey and Gordon Ramsay The F Word Video 2017
Viral Videos
See How Many Times Kevin Spacey and Gordon Ramsay Say the Word "F*ck" in 1 Minute
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds