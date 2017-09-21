 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
27 Game of Thrones Season 8 Theories to Read Until the Show Returns
Star Wars
So Many Star Wars: The Last Jedi Pictures Have Been Revealed
Grey's Anatomy
Everything We Know About Season 14 of Grey's Anatomy
Stranger Things Age Investigation: How Old Are the Kids in the Cast?

Stranger Things has taken pop culture by storm since it debuted last year, and the young cast members on the hit sci-fi Netflix series have become celebrities in their own right. So, exactly how old are the actors? Even though they play school-age kids, some of their ages IRL might surprise you. Before the second season of Stranger Things hits Netflix on Oct. 27, check out our very thorough age investigation.

Millie Bobby Brown, aka Eleven: 13
Finn Wolfhard, aka Mike: 14
Caleb McLaughlin, aka Lucas: 15
Gaten Matarazzo, aka Dustin: 15
Noah Schnapp, aka Will: 12
Charlie Heaton, aka Jonathan: 23
Shannon Purser, aka Barb: 20
Natalia Dyer, aka Nancy: 20
Joe Keery, aka Steve: 25
