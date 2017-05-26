The Ultimate Indie Rock Wedding Playlist

If you're the type of person whose music tastes are a little more eclectic, chances are you're looking for some indie rock songs to play at your wedding. Luckily, we've got you covered so you don't have to search through Spotify to compile the perfect guide. Ahead, you'll find love tunes from your favorite bands and lesser-known names you might not be familiar with. Some are romantic enough for the first dance, and others are a bit more upbeat for other parts of the event. Listen to each song and, if you need more inspiration, check out even more wedding music ideas.