 Skip Nav
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 45 Movies You Need to Know About This Fall
Netflix
Hot Damn, Netflix Has an AMAZING Selection of Horror Movies Right Now
Halloween
8 Seriously Spooky Audiobooks to Enjoy This Halloween — and Maybe the Rest of the Year, Too
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Embrace Your Funny Side This Halloween With These 24 Jim Carrey Costumes

Throughout his career, Jim Carrey has made us laugh, cry, and laugh even harder with his various roles. Not only has he played some very notable characters, but he has also donned some pretty interesting costumes. From The Mask to Dumb & Dumber, it seems like his movies are spilling over with fun ideas for Halloween. If you're stumped on what to be this year, we've got you covered. Check out our suggestions below, and get ready to show off your funny side on Oct. 31.

Related
Pop Culture Halloween Costumes From A to Z
500 Pop Culture Halloween Costume Ideas
Bruce Nolan From Bruce Almighty
The Cable Guy From The Cable Guy
Scrooge From A Christmas Carol
Horton From Horton Hears a Who!
Steve Gray From The Incredible Burt Wonderstone
Colonel Stars and Stripes From Kick-Ass 2
Count Olaf From A Series of Unfortunate Events
Mr. Popper From Mr. Popper's Penguins
Carl From Yes Man
Ace Ventura From Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Riddler From Batman Forever
Grinch From How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Lloyd Christmas From Dumb & Dumber
Fletcher Reede From Liar Liar
Stanley Ipkiss From The Mask
Charlie Baileygates/Hank Evans From Me, Myself & Irene
Mark Kendall From Once Bitten
Skip Tarkenton From The Duck Factory
Joel Barish From Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Steven Russell From I Love You Phillip Morris
Walter Sparrow From The Number 23
Andy Kaufman From Man on the Moon
Truman Burbank From The Truman Show
Jim Carrey Halloween Costumes
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Halloween Costumes For MenPop Culture Halloween CostumesHalloween CostumesHalloweenJim CarreyMovies
Healthy Eating Tips
We Would Bathe in Califia's Pumpkin Spice Almond Creamer If We Could
by Dominique Astorino
Halloween Costume Ideas For Couples
Halloween
74 Pop Culture Halloween Costume Ideas For Couples
by Laura Marie Meyers
Jim Carrey Interview at New York Fashion Week 2017
Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey Gives the Most Cringeworthy, Bizarre Interview at NYFW: "I Don't Care"
by Kelsie Gibson
Ellie Goulding as Dolly Parton Halloween Costume 2017
Halloween
You'll Barely Recognize Ellie Goulding in Her Downright Perfect Dolly Parton Costume
by Brittney Stephens
Busy Philipps Daughter Birdie Halloween Costume 2017
Busy Philipps
Busy Philipps's 9-Year-Old Daughter, Birdie, Brilliantly Channels Her For Halloween
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds