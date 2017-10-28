Embrace Your Funny Side This Halloween With These 24 Jim Carrey Costumes

Throughout his career, Jim Carrey has made us laugh, cry, and laugh even harder with his various roles. Not only has he played some very notable characters, but he has also donned some pretty interesting costumes. From The Mask to Dumb & Dumber, it seems like his movies are spilling over with fun ideas for Halloween. If you're stumped on what to be this year, we've got you covered. Check out our suggestions below, and get ready to show off your funny side on Oct. 31.