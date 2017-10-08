 Skip Nav
Netflix
Hush Is a Terrifying, Brilliant Horror Movie, and It's on Netflix
Netflix
Hot Damn, Netflix Has an AMAZING Selection of Horror Movies Right Now
Stranger Things
Every Single Thing You Need to Know About Stranger Things Before Watching Season 2

Justice League Trailer

Try Not to Lose Your Mind Over the Emotional New Justice League Trailer

Over a year after we got the first look at Justice League at Comic-Con, more and more new footage has been revealed with numerous teasers and trailers. Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Batman, The Flash, and Cyborg have all united to save the world in the wake of Superman's death, which is weighing heavy on all of them. The majority of the latest trailer, above, is seriously emotional (that "Heroes" cover!), but there are some moments of levity thanks to Ezra Miller's Flash. Check out all of the previously released trailers below before it opens on Nov. 17!

Comic-Con Sneak Peek

Official Trailer

"Unite the League: Aquaman"

"Unite the League: Batman"

"Unite the League: The Flash"

"Unite the League: Wonder Woman"

"Unite the League: Aquaman"

Comic-Con Teaser Footage
Join the conversation
Justice LeagueComic-ConDC ComicsMovies
Comic-Con
A Bisexual Character Is Coming to Riverdale, and She's Going to Change Everything
by Quinn Keaney
Jason Momoa as Aquaman at Comic-Con July 2017
Jason Momoa
This Jason Momoa Moment Will Have You Melting in Your Seat, If You Know What We Mean
by Brittney Stephens
American Horror Story Season 7 Cult Teasers
Comic-Con
Every Bone-Chilling Teaser For American Horror Story: Cult
by Maggie Pehanick
Ryan Gosling at Blade Runner 2049 Comic-Con Panel
Comic-Con
Ryan Gosling: Blade Runner Feels Like "An Elaborate Episode of Punk'd"
by Brinton Parker
Riverdale Season 2 Trailer
K.J. Apa
Archie and Veronica Hook Up in the Shower in the Crazy Riverdale Season 2 Trailer
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds