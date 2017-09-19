Kate McKinnon's Speech at the Emmys 2017 Video
You Better Believe Kate McKinnon Thanked Hillary Clinton in Her Emmy Speech
Kate McKinnon is on a winning streak! After taking home her first Emmy for best supporting actress in a comedy last year, the Saturday Night Live star had her second consecutive win in the category on Sunday night. Aside from getting adorably tongue-tied, Kate made sure to thank her incredible costars Leslie Jones and Vanessa Bayer, who were also nominated in the category. Of course, her speech wouldn't be complete without giving a special shout-out to Hillary Clinton, who she hilariously impersonated throughout the election.