Kelly Clarkson's "Love So Soft" Video Is the Most Gorgeous Thing You'll See All Week

Do you hear that? It's the sound of thousands of people sobbing with happiness (but especially me) that Kelly Clarkson has returned with a new single. Oh, and not only a single, but also an incredibly glam music video to go along with it. "Love So Soft" is her debut single from Meaning Of Life, her first with Atlantic Records after signing a deal with them back in 2016. According to Clarkson herself, this will be her best album yet, and if this song is any indication, I'm inclined to believe her.