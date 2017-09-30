 Skip Nav
This Is Us
12 TV Shows That Can Fill That This Is Us-Shaped Hole in Your Heart
Nostalgia
Good News! You Can Stream Your Very Own TGIF Lineup Tonight, Thanks to Hulu
Halloween
7 Spooky Movies Coming Out in Time For Halloween

Leonardo DiCaprio Cast in Theodore Roosevelt Biopic

Leonardo DiCaprio Will Soon Be Our President — Just in a Movie, Sadly

Image Source: Getty / Gareth Cattermole

After a brief hiatus following his Academy Award-winning performance in The Revenant, Leonardo DiCaprio has a lot going on. The 42-year-old actor is currently working on three movies with Martin Scorsese, one of which he is also producing. In addition to The Black Hand, a mafia movie, and Killers of the Flower Moon, a crime thriller, DiCaprio will also be portraying Theodore Roosevelt in a biopic.

According to Deadline, Roosevelt was picked up by Paramount Pictures. DiCaprio is especially interested in playing the former president after having previously tried to make this biopic happen several years ago. Unfortunately it just didn't work out at the time, but now it's back on track.

Though DiCaprio previously portrayed J. Edgar Hoover, he's yet to play a president. As the nation's 26th president at the start of the 20th century, Roosevelt was known for being a rugged outdoorsman with a focus on conservation and the national parks system. Sound familiar? With his passion for the environment and slightly similar build, we can't imagine a more perfect casting.

Image Source: Getty / Hulton Archive

Join the conversation
Entertainment NewsMovie CastingLeonardo DiCaprioMovies
Join The Conversation
Leonardo DiCaprio
You Must See Leonardo DiCaprio's Baby Pictures, For They Are Bohemian Hipster Gold
by Brittney Stephens
Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Holding Hands With His Ex
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Holding Hands With His Ex
by Kelsie Gibson
Celebrities Using Instagram
Leonardo DiCaprio
All the Celebrities You Should Be Following on Instagram!
by Alyse Whitney
Funny Leonardo DiCaprio Pictures
Leonardo DiCaprio
26 Times Leonardo DiCaprio Had You Laughing Your Ass Off Without Even Trying
by Brittney Stephens
Leonardo DiCaprio Catching a Cab in NYC Pictures
Humor
May We All One Day Be as Happy as Leo Blissfully Running to Catch a Cab in NYC
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds