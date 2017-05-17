 Skip Nav
The Trailer For Lifetime's Michael Jackson Movie Is Here to Make You Wildly Uncomfortable
Michael Jackson Searching For Neverland Trailer

The Trailer For Lifetime's Michael Jackson Movie Is Here to Make You Wildly Uncomfortable

Because nothing is sacred, Lifetime made a biopic about Michael Jackson's family life. Based on a book written by Bill Whitfield and Javon Beard, Jackson's former bodyguards, Michael Jackson: Searching For Neverland focuses not on Jackson's troubled childhood or his meteoric rise to fame but his legal troubles in the '90s. While a worthy and fascinating topic to explore, I somehow don't trust Lifetime to really do the era justice. Real-life Jackson impersonator Navi is playing the King of Pop, and the first 45-second teaser is enough to make you change the channel, turn off the TV, and maybe just throw it out the window. The movie airs on May 29.

