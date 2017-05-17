The Trailer For Lifetime's Michael Jackson Movie Is Here to Make You Wildly Uncomfortable

Because nothing is sacred, Lifetime made a biopic about Michael Jackson's family life. Based on a book written by Bill Whitfield and Javon Beard, Jackson's former bodyguards, Michael Jackson: Searching For Neverland focuses not on Jackson's troubled childhood or his meteoric rise to fame but his legal troubles in the '90s. While a worthy and fascinating topic to explore, I somehow don't trust Lifetime to really do the era justice. Real-life Jackson impersonator Navi is playing the King of Pop, and the first 45-second teaser is enough to make you change the channel, turn off the TV, and maybe just throw it out the window. The movie airs on May 29.