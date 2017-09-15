 Skip Nav
The 54 New Movies You Need to Watch on Netflix in September
Alexis Bledel, Meryl Streep, and More Have Already Won Emmys This Year
17 Movies Set in the Fall to Watch With a Warm and Spicy Latte

Yeah, Miley Cyrus's Country Version of "Party in the U.S.A." Is Better Than the Original

Your favorite karaoke song just got a country makeover, y'all. Miley Cyrus performed for Radio 1's Live Lounge at her own Rainbowland Studios in Malibu, CA, recently, where she infused some of her biggest songs with some twang. Although she wasn't decked out in the country regalia she rocked while surprising commuters on the NYC subway in June, her countrified renditions of "Party in the U.S.A." and "See You Again" are truly stunning. I know this might be an unpopular opinion, but . . . they're better than the originals.

*backs into bush*

OK, happy listening!

