Yeah, Miley Cyrus's Country Version of "Party in the U.S.A." Is Better Than the Original

Your favorite karaoke song just got a country makeover, y'all. Miley Cyrus performed for Radio 1's Live Lounge at her own Rainbowland Studios in Malibu, CA, recently, where she infused some of her biggest songs with some twang. Although she wasn't decked out in the country regalia she rocked while surprising commuters on the NYC subway in June, her countrified renditions of "Party in the U.S.A." and "See You Again" are truly stunning. I know this might be an unpopular opinion, but . . . they're better than the originals.

*backs into bush*

OK, happy listening!