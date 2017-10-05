 Skip Nav
Jessica Chastain Stars as Hollywood's Infamous "Poker Princess" in Molly's Game

Even when Jessica Chastain is playing a woman indicted for "running the world's most exclusive and decadent man cave," it's impossible not to root for her. Chastain stars in screenwriter Aaron Sorkin's directorial debut, Molly's Game, which is the true story of Molly Bloom. The Olympic-class skier and "Poker Princess" ran high-stakes poker games for high-profile movie stars, athletes, and businessmen (and accidentally the Russian mob, oops) for a decade before she was arrested by the FBI. With the help of criminal defense lawyer Charlie Jaffey (Idris Elba), Molly fights to clear her name without ruining the lives of everyone who ever sat down at her poker tables.

The drama, which is looking like major Oscar bait and already earning rave reviews, also stars Kevin Costner and Michael Cera. Check out the latest trailer above before it hits theaters on Nov. 22.

