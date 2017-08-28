 Skip Nav
12 Movies to Watch When You Need a Good Cry

You know those times — those times when you just want to pop open a bottle of crying juice (aka wine) and turn on a movie you know will make you cry? It's not a bad thing — sometimes it feels good, and all of the movies on this list aren't just tearjerkers; they're genuinely good movies. Here is a list of of films contributed by POPSUGAR editors and employees who admitted their go-to tear-fest flicks.

The Notebook
Forrest Gump
Titanic
Marley & Me
Steel Magnolias
Notting Hill
Dead Poets Society
It's a Wonderful Life
Up
My Dog Skip
Big Fish
The Fault in Our Stars
Movies
StephanieBryant1369681270 StephanieBryant1369681270 3 years

Yes very sad scene.

StephanieBryant1369681270 StephanieBryant1369681270 3 years

I cried my eyes out at the end of Ghost.

StephanieBryant1369681270 StephanieBryant1369681270 3 years

I cried when they were almost burned to death. I was like Noooooo this can't be the end!!!!!!

katydid katydid 3 years

Toy Story 3 when Andy is giving up his beloved toys before going to college. My youngest had the Toy Story toys when the first movie came out, and my husband & I were donating his toys before he went to college, the day before we saw Toy Story 3. Cried my eyes out.
