Elliot's Life Spins Out of Control in Mr. Robot's Season 3 Trailer

Are you ready to get paranoid? Mr. Robot's season three trailer has arrived, and it'll have your stomach in knots for every second of its minute-and-a-half run time. Between shots of Elliot (Rami Malek) and his hoodie looking more frantic than ever (which is saying something), ominous quips about the Dark Army going rogue and Evilcorp's war on society, and intriguing appearances from Christian Slater and Joey Bada$$ (OK), the third installment is going to be out of control. Check it out above before Mr. Robot returns to USA on Oct. 11.

