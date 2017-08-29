 Skip Nav
What's New on Netflix in August: Nostalgic Classics and 1 of 2016's Best Musicals

Every month brings a treasure trove of gifts from Netflix when it adds a new batch of movies and TV shows to its streaming service, which now includes lots of original series and films. POPSUGAR exclusively revealed one of the offerings earlier this month: The Addams Family, and the nostalgic goodie is just one of many new titles coming to Netflix next month. There are Netflix original series like The Defenders, lots of recent movies, and a ton of older favorites that are primed for a good couch date. All these movies come to Netflix sometime in August, so until then, keep enjoying the July list!

Cloud Atlas
Beautiful Creatures
The Last Mimzy
Wild Wild West
The Addams Family
Practical Magic
Lord of War
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Astronaut's Wife
A Cinderella Story
Bad Santa
Funny Games
Innerspace
The Number 23
Sleepy Hollow
Jackie Brown
The Founder
Sing
Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later
Holes
Naked
Atypical (Season 1)
White Gold
Gold
I Am Sam
The Defenders (Season 1)
What Happened to Monday
Once Upon a Time Season 6
Death Note
9
