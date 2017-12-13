 Skip Nav
Start 2018 Off Right With the 74 New Titles Coming to Netflix in January

Now that the ice cold Winter months are upon us, there's no better time to curl up on your couch with Netflix's best and brightest new titles. Just like the December list, January boasts tons of exciting additions to the streaming giant's lineup, like Bring It On, Love Actually, King Kong, The Godfather, and more. Check them all out ahead!

30 Days of Night
10,000 B.C.
The Age of Shadows
America's Sweethearts
Apollo 13
Batman
Batman & Robin
Batman Begins
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Breakfast at Tiffany's
Bring It On
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory
Wedding Crashers
Troy
Training Day
The Truman Show
Shawshank Redemption
The Lovely Bones
The Italian Job
The Godfather
The Godfather: Part II
The Godfather: Part III
The First Time
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The Dukes of Hazzard
Strictly Ballroom
Stardust
National Treasure
