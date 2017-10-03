 Skip Nav
No Matter How Hard You Try, You Won't Be Able to Look Away From Nick Lachey's '80s Number on DWTS

Nick Lachey took guilty pleasure night to a whole new level on Dancing With the Stars. On Monday, the singer looked like he stepped straight out of a cheesy '80s workout video and onto the ballroom floor as he danced to "Jump (For My Love)" by The Pointer Sisters. While Peta Murgatroyd looked like a total bombshell in her tiny unitard, we can't get over how overly excited Lachey looks as he moves across the floor. Talk about jumping for joy! And to top it all off, he even had the support of his 98 Degrees bandmates in the audience.

