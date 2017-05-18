This Adorable Animal Steals the Spotlight From Jake Gyllenhaal in the Okja Trailer

Back in July 2016, we were treated to some semi-insane set pictures of Jake Gyllenhaal filming a movie called Okja, and it was only a matter of time before we see those tiny cargo shorts in action. The trailer introduces us to Okja, a girl's hippo-like pet . . . who is actually engineered to be the perfect food. (Nooooooo!) Gyllenhaal stars alongside Tilda Swinton, Paul Dano, and Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead's Glenn!) in the film. It's directed by Bong Joon-ho, with whom Swinton worked on 2013's Snowpiercer. The movie is out on Netflix June 28!