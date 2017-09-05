Once Upon a Time Costumes For Halloween
10 Fairy-Tale-Perfect Once Upon a Time Halloween Costume Ideas
As a show that centers on storybook characters in the modern-day world, it goes without saying that Once Upon a Time is overflowing with Halloween costume ideas. Why not put a new spin on those classic Disney characters this year? From the Charmings' Enchanted Forest gear to Emma as the Dark One, here is everything you need to make your costume magical.
