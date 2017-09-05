 Skip Nav
Netflix
The 54 New Movies You Need to Watch on Netflix in September
American Horror Story Cult
Meet the Mysterious New Characters Coming to American Horror Story: Cult
American Horror Story Cult
Here's the Cast of American Horror Story: Cult
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
10 Fairy-Tale-Perfect Once Upon a Time Halloween Costume Ideas

As a show that centers on storybook characters in the modern-day world, it goes without saying that Once Upon a Time is overflowing with Halloween costume ideas. Why not put a new spin on those classic Disney characters this year? From the Charmings' Enchanted Forest gear to Emma as the Dark One, here is everything you need to make your costume magical.

Related
Pop Culture Halloween Costumes From A to Z

Emma Swan
Dark Swan
Hook
Henry Mills
Snow White
Prince Charming
The Evil Queen
Rumpelstiltskin
Belle
Zelena
Once Upon a Time Halloween Costumes
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Group Halloween CostumesPop Culture Halloween CostumesDisney Halloween CostumesOnce Upon A TimeHalloween CostumesHalloweenTV
Join The Conversation
Humor
by Tara Block
Fergie and Josh Duhamel Halloween Costumes
Celebrity Couples
Fergie and Josh Duhamel Really Know How to Do Halloween Right
by Lauren Turner
Interview With Once Upon a Time Creators About Season 7
Celebrity Interviews
The Creators of Once Upon a Time Reveal the Theme of Season 7
by Maggie Pehanick
Once Upon a Time Season 7 Pictures
Once Upon a Time
Once Upon a Time: Regina Reunites With Henry in New Photos, but There's a Catch
by Kelsie Gibson
Cheap Couples Costumes
DIY
36 Couples Costume Ideas That Are Ridiculously Cheap
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds