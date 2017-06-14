13 Times OITNB's Maritza and Flaca Were the Best Friends Anybody Could Have

Orange Is the New Black's Maritza and Flaca are the two best friends anybody could ever have (cue Zach Galifianakis in The Hangover). They laugh together, cry together, and get in trouble together. They are the epitome of ride or die!

Every season brings something new for the two Litchfield inmates, and real-life BFFs Jackie Cruz and Diane Guerrero are up for the challenge, bringing these two hilarious characters to life and successfully keeping us hooked — their real-life chemistry translates to the Netflix show, TBH. Keep scrolling to see some of the cutest moments Maritza and Flaca have shared on the show and then run to binge the fifth season.