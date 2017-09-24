 Skip Nav
24 Beloved Shows That Are Ending in 2017
Over 50 Romantic Country Songs For Your First Dance
21 Underrated Songs That Were Definitely on Your Burned CDs in the Early 2000s
39 of the Sexiest (Borderline NSFW) Moments From Outlander

Outlander is, without a doubt, one of the sexiest shows on TV right now. Leading man Sam Heughan is ridiculously sexy in real life, but he's particularly hot in character as Jamie Fraser, an 18th-century Scottish hunk who happens to be the soul mate of a time-traveling nurse. Together, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie make up one of our favorite small-screen couples, and we're not ashamed to say that their sexy scenes have made us blush more than once. Now that season three is upon us, here is a selection of the sexiest pictures and GIFs from the TV show. Warning: some are slightly NSFW!

Let's start off lightly.
Here they are in the first season, just riding a horse.
Here's Jamie, making eyes.
They're just hanging out, with a twinge of sexual tension.
See? Barely touching.
You can handle this.
Oh, sexy bickering!
Then again . . .
This is getting more intense.
But it's still just cute, right? Nothing too crazy?
Maybe we spoke too soon.
Here they are doing that head-grab thing they love.
It's their favorite thing!
OK, aside from dressing wounds.
And cuddling in alleys.
Oh, it has begun.
The sexiness . . . it's coming.
Contact has been made!
Calm down! Here's another safe-for-work one.
You know what's sexy? Marriage.
Ever sexier? Wedding night.
That bed looks crazy-comfortable though, right?
They don't even care about the bed.
The tension is thick.
This might be the sexiest moment TV has ever seen.
What's that? You want a close-up? OK.
Here's a still photo, for your archives.
Look how sassy and adorable they are!
Alright, back to sexy.
You know what comes after all that sex, right? A baby.
He's all about ye, Claire.
Outlander
