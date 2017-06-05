 Skip Nav
Grey's Anatomy Fans, Shondaland's New Fall Show Might Be Your Next Obsession

If you're all about Grey's Anatomy and Scandal, then you need to have For the People on your radar. The new TV show, which is set to join ABC's Fall lineup, has some familiar faces behind the scenes. It was created by Shondaland's Paul William Davies, and both Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers serve as executive producers. The cast includes Britne Oldford, Ben Rappaport, Lyndon Smith, Hope Davis, Susannah Flood, Wesam Keesh, Regé-Jean Page, Ben Shenkman, and Anna Deavere Smith.

The show is set in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, and it follows a group of brand-new lawyers reminiscent of those eager, wide-eyed interns from season one of Grey's Anatomy. If the three-minute trailer is any indication, For the People has quite a bit in common with Shonda's hit shows: a high-pressure setting, workplace romances, and some swoon-worthy eye candy. Bless you, Shonda.
Image Source: ABC
