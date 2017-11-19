 Skip Nav
Pink's American Music Awards Performance 2017

Pink Performs on a Skyscraper at the AMAs, and Everyone Else Can Go Home Now

Pink has done it again. The noted performer took her American Music Awards appearance to new heights when she performed the title track from her latest album, Beautiful Trauma, on the side of the Marriott hotel in LA. The proud mother of two shared behind-the-scenes footage of herself panicking during rehearsals just days before. "I don't know if I can do this," she confessed. "This is by far the craziest, most insane thing I've ever attempted to do." It's safe to say Pink conquered her fears like the true badass that she is.

