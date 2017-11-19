Pink and Kelly Clarkson's "Everybody Hurts" Cover Will Knock the Wind Out of You

Pink and Kelly Clarkson "Everybody Hurts" Cover at 2017 AMAs
After Kelly Clarkson spent a few days teasing a highly anticipated joint performance at the American Music Awards with Pink on social media, we finally got to see them in action on Sunday night. The singers put their powerhouse vocals on display during a soulful cover of "Everybody Hurts." The AMAs will no doubt be full of other incredible performances later on, but these two certainly knocked it out of the park with their stunning opening number.