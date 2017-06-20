The Full Cast of Pitch Perfect 3

Pitch Perfect 3 is coming later this year, and we got a first look at footage earlier this week, reminding us about our favorite Bellas. We may only have a few details so far, but we do know much of the cast. Anna Kendrick is reprising her role as Beca, and she's not the only one who is set to return. Keep scrolling to see everyone who is signed on for the film (including the latest addition, DJ Khaled!), and check back as we update with more.