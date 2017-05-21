 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
We Didn't Expect These to Be the Most Popular Stephen King Book Quotes
Award Season
Announcing the Winners of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards!
Music
24 Fire Tracks You've Heard on the Final Season of Pretty Little Liars
Alien Covenant
The Bleak, Bloody Ending of Alien: Covenant

Popular Stephen King Book Quotes

We Didn't Expect These to Be the Most Popular Stephen King Book Quotes

Whether you've been a lifelong Stephen King fan or you're just now getting around to checking out some of his timeless (and usually terrifying) novels, you have to admit that the man is a genius. Not only does he tell insane stories, he also always weaves a few astute observations about human nature into his books. I'm not surprised that people tend to highlight certain passages of his, but I am surprised by which ones people have highlighted the most.

Related
5 Movies You Didn't Know Came From Stephen King

According to Kindle's data, the most popular quotes in all of his books are below, and five out of 10 are from King's 2011 time-travel thriller, 11/22/62. Classics like Carrie and It didn't even make the list, but there at least a couple from The Shining in there.

  1. 11/22/63: "But stupidity is one of two things we see most clearly in retrospect. The other is missed chances."
  2. 11/22/63: "We never know which lives we influence, or when, or why. Not until the future eats the present, anyway. We know when it's too late."
  3. 11/22/63: "Home is watching the moon rise over the open, sleeping land and having someone you can call to the window, so you can look together. Home is where you dance with others, and dancing is life."
  4. 11/22/63: "Artistic talent is far more common than the talent to nurture artistic talent."
  5. 11/22/63: "In America, where surface has always passed for substance, people always believe guys like Frank Dunning."
  6. Doctor Sleep: "There came a time when you realized that moving on was pointless. That you took yourself with you wherever you went."
  7. The Shining "She had never dreamed there could be so much pain in a life when there was nothing physically wrong."
  8. Mr. Mercedes "Every religion lies. Every moral precept is a delusion. Even the stars are a mirage. The truth is darkness, and the only thing that matters is making a statement before one enters it. Cutting the skin of the world and leaving a scar. That's all history is, after all: scar tissue."
  9. The Shining "That's your job in this hard world, to keep your love alive and see that you get on, no matter what. Pull your act together and just go on."
  10. Finders Keepers "A good novelist does not lead his characters, he follows them. A good novelist does not create events, he watches them happen and then writes down what he sees. A good novelist realizes he is a secretary, not God."
Image Source: Everett Collection
Join the conversation
Books To MoviesQuotesBooksStephen KingMovies
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Tattoos
34 Tiny Inspirational Tattoos That Will Motivate You to Live BIG
by Macy Cate Williams
Inspiring Quotes From Successful Women
Women
16 Inspiring Quotes From Kickass Women
by Stephanie Wong
Alien Covenant Spoilers
Alien Covenant
by Ryan Roschke
Books
Meet the Cast (and Characters!) of Murder on the Orient Express
by Ryan Roschke
What Other Liane Moriarty Books Are Being Made Into Movies?
Books
The Author of Big Little Lies Has 3 More Adaptations on the Horizon
by Ryan Roschke
Quotes About Anxiety
Wellness
27 Quotes That People Struggling With Anxiety Will Understand
by Hilary White
Murder on the Orient Express Book Spoilers
Books
Ahead of the Film, Here’s How the Murder on the Orient Express Book Ends
by Ryan Roschke
Summer Love Movies on Netflix 2017
Summer
14 Breezy Summer Romance Films to Stream on Netflix
by Stacey Nguyen
Stephen King's Haven Being Made Into TV Miniseries
Buzz Slideshow
Buzz's Favorite Stephen King Adaptations
by Entertainment
Books Being Made Into Movies in 2017
Books
21 Books to Read Before They're 2017 Movies
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Romantic Books Turning Into Movies
Valentine's Day
12 Love Stories to Read Before You See the Movie
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Best Stephen King Books | Video
Geek Culture
These 3 Stephen King Books Will Give You Chills
by Nicole Nguyen
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds