Pardon Twitter While It Loses Its Damn Mind Over the Avengers: Infinity War Trailer

The first epic trailer for Avengers: Infinity War dropped on Wednesday morning, and with it came a tidal wave of passionate reactions on Twitter. I mean, how are we not supposed to freak out about that big Guardians of the Galaxy reveal? Or Spider-Man's flashy new suit? Or CAPTAIN AMERICA'S BEARD?! Naturally, there were a few pretty thirsty responses . . .

This man here ruined my life but if he will die I will die with him #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/gkK54GftWX — *⋆˚ holistic stef ⊹ (@CAPTAlNERD) November 29, 2017













TBH, non-bearded Cap is dead to me. I never knew bearded Cap was everything I needed in my life, until this blessing was bestowed upon me. #InfinityWar — Kay-B (@LadyKayB21) November 29, 2017





I'm just here for the beards 😌 https://t.co/tMy4fnrRBR — Meki Pierre (@mekipierre) November 29, 2017





As well as some emotional ones . . .

Tony looking sad and hurt throughout the whole trailer is what I get #infinitywartrailer #infinitywar pic.twitter.com/gOEO9gpBDK — N Stark (@protectonystark) November 29, 2017





When the Avengers theme kicks in. #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/conHGnUD4F — Not Quite Christmas (@NotQuiteCool) November 29, 2017





I just want all of them to be safe and happy. None of them deserves to die. Why can't they just do their little avengers assemble, defeat thanos and live happily ever after? Please. Just this time. #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/0u6VawUwp3 — *⋆˚ holistic stef ⊹ (@CAPTAlNERD) November 29, 2017

But mostly everyone is just so freakin' excited . . .

Going to the cinema to see Avengers: #InfinityWar be like: pic.twitter.com/EK3Yqj09da — Chris Evans News (@CEvansNews) November 29, 2017













#InfinityWar trailer was better than the entire Justice League movie pic.twitter.com/yenvMP5ztv — whats a du rag? (@NWTSANT) November 29, 2017





THE TEAM UP OF THE CENTURY #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/XySieHqXdH — payel is not okay (@TCHALLATHOR) November 29, 2017









The new Spidey suit in #InfinityWar ! pic.twitter.com/NcWGtBjLDs — Best of Marvel (@thbestofmarvel) November 29, 2017





A live shot of @Marvel coming for ALL the money. #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/y7SaB7xYJ1 — Charlie Bradley III (@the_III_) November 29, 2017





When Thor met the Guardians of the Galaxy at the end of the #InfinityWarTrailer. #Avengers pic.twitter.com/kG6H8eCDM2 — Cayce Lubrun (@caycelubrun) November 29, 2017

Well, except for a few people . . .





Everyone in the DCEU watching that #InfinityWar trailer. pic.twitter.com/Rg7CfBCFQT — Alex Mullane (@Mullane45) November 29, 2017

Now let's just all take deep breaths while we watch this trailer over and over again until May 4, OK?