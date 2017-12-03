Pardon Twitter While It Loses Its Damn Mind Over the Avengers: Infinity War Trailer

 Skip Nav
The Avengers Face Their Deadliest Mission Yet in the Epic Infinity War Trailer

The first epic trailer for Avengers: Infinity War dropped on Wednesday morning, and with it came a tidal wave of passionate reactions on Twitter. I mean, how are we not supposed to freak out about that big Guardians of the Galaxy reveal? Or Spider-Man's flashy new suit? Or CAPTAIN AMERICA'S BEARD?! Naturally, there were a few pretty thirsty responses . . .






As well as some emotional ones . . .



But mostly everyone is just so freakin' excited . . .









Well, except for a few people . . .


Now let's just all take deep breaths while we watch this trailer over and over again until May 4, OK?

