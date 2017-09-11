 Skip Nav
Insecure's Season 2 Finale Turned Everyone on Twitter Into an Emotional Wreck

I don't know about you, but I'm still trying to recover from Insecure's season two finale, "Hella Perspective." After the dramatic, explosive moments in the penultimate episode, "Hella Disrespectful," I was expecting the eighth episode to tie up loose ends. Instead, Issa Rae decided to throw an emotional curve ball by hitting us with some raw, real moments for Issa, Lawrence, and Molly. Mistakes are made (really, Molly? Back with Dro?), closure between a former couple is finally achieved, and a fake proposal and marriage montage is straight up gut-wrenching. Suffice it to say, the finale had people on Twitter (as well as yours truly) deep, deep in their feelings.

29 Songs From Insecure's Season 2 Soundtrack That We Can't Stop Listening To





















