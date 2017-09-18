No One Knows How to Feel About Jennifer Lawrence's New Movie, and It's Hilarious

You might think you know what Mother! is about, but do you? Really? Even after you've seen it? That's what everyone who bought tickets for Darren Aronofsky's brutal new thriller starring Jennifer Lawrence is trying to figure out. Thanks to all of the gore, biblical themes, and the brain-melting twist, it's . . . a lot, to put it lightly. Mother! has also pulled in a shockingly bad "F" rating on poll-based website Cinemascore — the worst score that can be given — so audiences have clearly been thrown by the gruesome tale. If you have similar feelings, don't worry . . . just look at the tweets below as a form of group therapy.