 Skip Nav
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 44 Movies You Need to Know About This Fall
Big Little Lies
Everything We Know About Big Little Lies' (Potential) Season 2
Award Season
Didn't Watch Big Little Lies? Here Are All the Places You Can Catch It Now
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
No One Knows How to Feel About Jennifer Lawrence's New Movie, and It's Hilarious

You might think you know what Mother! is about, but do you? Really? Even after you've seen it? That's what everyone who bought tickets for Darren Aronofsky's brutal new thriller starring Jennifer Lawrence is trying to figure out. Thanks to all of the gore, biblical themes, and the brain-melting twist, it's . . . a lot, to put it lightly. Mother! has also pulled in a shockingly bad "F" rating on poll-based website Cinemascore — the worst score that can be given — so audiences have clearly been thrown by the gruesome tale. If you have similar feelings, don't worry . . . just look at the tweets below as a form of group therapy.

Related
Why Jennifer Lawrence Said She Probably Wouldn't Make a Movie Like Mother! Ever Again

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Mother MovieJennifer LawrenceTwitterMovies
Join The Conversation
Jennifer Lawrence
by Caitlin Hacker
Jennifer Lawrence on Seth Meyers September 2017
Late Night Highlights
by Caitlin Hacker
Mother Movie Spoilers
Jennifer Lawrence
What Happens to Jennifer Lawrence in Mother? Here's What the Actress Endures For Her Art
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Red Sparrow Trailer
Jennifer Lawrence
by Quinn Keaney
Jennifer Lawrence Quotes About Mother Movie at TIFF 2017
Jennifer Lawrence
by Shannon Vestal Robson
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds