Halloween How-To: The Rocky Horror Picture Show

The Rocky Horror Picture Show first premiered over 40 years ago, but it still remains a cult classic to this day — just ask the cast, who reunited just last year! Whether it's on stage, on screen, or in movie theaters across the world, these costumes have been replicated time and time again, and there's no wrong way to do it yourself. And plus, now that the new live version has brought it back into the public eye, there's no time like the present. Whether you want to keep it simple as Brad, Janet, or Riff Raff, or go all out as Frank-N-Furter or Columbia, we're looking back at the film's characters and how to make them a part of your Halloween.