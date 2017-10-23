 Skip Nav
Netflix
New on Netflix in October: 45 New Titles, Including Stranger Things Season 2!
Outlander
39 of the Sexiest (Borderline NSFW) Moments From Outlander
Best of 2017
24 Beloved Shows That Are Ending in 2017
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Halloween How-To: The Rocky Horror Picture Show

The Rocky Horror Picture Show first premiered over 40 years ago, but it still remains a cult classic to this day — just ask the cast, who reunited just last year! Whether it's on stage, on screen, or in movie theaters across the world, these costumes have been replicated time and time again, and there's no wrong way to do it yourself. And plus, now that the new live version has brought it back into the public eye, there's no time like the present. Whether you want to keep it simple as Brad, Janet, or Riff Raff, or go all out as Frank-N-Furter or Columbia, we're looking back at the film's characters and how to make them a part of your Halloween.

Columbia
Riff Raff
Magenta
Dr. Frank-N-Furter
Brad Majors and Janet Weiss
Rocky
Dr. Everett Scott
Eddie
The Criminologist
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
NostalgiaThe Rocky Horror Picture ShowHalloween CostumesHalloweenMovies
Nancy-Einhart Nancy-Einhart 4 years
One year my friends and I went as the transylvanians, which was a pretty easy costume at the last minute. Black suit-like separates, goofy sunglasses, wacky hairdos. And of course a choreographed "Time Warp" dance routine.
Ryan Gosling
16 Stars You Probably Didn't Realize Were on Are You Afraid of the Dark?
by Quinn Keaney
Pulp Fiction Halloween Costume Ideas
Nostalgia
6 Pulp Fiction Costumes That Will Make You Feel Like a BAMF This Halloween
by Monica Sisavat
Lisa Frank Halloween Makeup Ideas
Nostalgia
12 Absolutely Bonkers Halloween Looks Inspired by Lisa Frank
by Wendy Gould
It Movie Halloween Costumes
Halloween
Dressing Up as the Main Characters From It For Halloween Is Surprisingly Easy
by Quinn Keaney
DIY Disney Costumes For Adults
Disney
Think Outside the Princess Box With These Creative Disney Costumes
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds