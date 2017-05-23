 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
7 James Bond Films to Watch in Roger Moore's Honor Today
Drake
Announcing the Winners of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards!
Summer
30 Must-Read Summer Books You Need in Your Beach Bag
Celine Dion
Céline Dion Belting Out "My Heart Will Go On" Will Positively Break You
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 8  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
7 James Bond Films to Watch in Roger Moore's Honor Today

The world lost an icon on Tuesday when Roger Moore succumbed to cancer. The British actor played James Bond from 1973 to 1985, tying with Sean Connery for starring in the most Bond films of all time. Though his Bond isn't as legendary as Connery's or as critically acclaimed as Daniel Craig's, someone had to carry the franchise through the '80s. Moore's Bond holds a special place in my heart, as I spent many hours glued to the annual 007 marathon as a kid. His Bond is familiar and goofy, and though Moonraker may not be at the top of anyone's Best Bond list, the films are still a vital part of the franchise's history. Here are the seven films to watch in his honor.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Roger MooreRIPJames BondMovies
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Best of 2017
In Memoriam: 24 Stars We've Already Lost This Year
by Monica Sisavat
Amy Schumer Talks About Body Positivity Interview 2017
Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer Doesn't Give a F*ck If You Love Her Body, but Thanks Anyway
by Ryan Roschke
Roger Moore Dead
RIP
James Bond Actor Roger Moore Dies at Age 89
by Caitlin Hacker
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt Is "Devastated and in Shock" About Friend Chris Cornell's Death
by Brittney Stephens
Princess Diana Public Funeral Pictures
The Royals
50+ Photos That Show the Outpouring of Love at Princess Diana's Public Funeral
by Brittney Stephens
Princess Diana Funeral Details
Queen Elizabeth II
The Real Reason Princess Diana Had a Public Funeral
by Brittney Stephens
James Bond Movie Quotes
Daniel Craig
James Bond's Guide to Pickup Lines
by Tara Block
I Am Heath Ledger Documentary Facts
Heath Ledger
7 Things the World Just Found Out About Heath Ledger
by Kelsie Gibson
Rob Dyrdek Tribute to Christopher "Big Black" Boykin 2017
rob Dyrdek
Rob Dyrdek Mourns the Sudden Death of Friend Christopher "Big Black" Boykin
by Monica Sisavat
Ellen Pompeo Criticizes Daniel Craig's James Bond Comments
Celebrity Feuds
Ellen Pompeo Thinks Daniel Craig "Needs a Reality Check" After His Bond Comments
by Maggie Pehanick
Spectre Movie Pictures
Daniel Craig
These Spectre Pics Will Make You Stoked to See James Bond Again
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Is Twin Peaks Based on a True Story?
Twin Peaks
Did You Know Twin Peaks Was Inspired by a Real Murder?
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds