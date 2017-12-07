 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Ryan Reynolds Has Been Cast as Detective Pikachu, but the Internet Isn't Having It
Avengers Infinity War
Avengers: Infinity War — Everything You Need to Know, in 1 Place
Harry Potter
This $14 Snitch Fidget Spinner (on Amazon!) Is the Best Harry Potter Stocking Stuffer
Stranger Things
You Might Lose Sleep Over the Insane Conspiracy Theory That Inspired Stranger Things
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Ryan Reynolds Has Been Cast as Detective Pikachu, but the Internet Isn't Having It

I hope you're sitting down, because Ryan Reynolds is getting ready to strike lightning down on all the criminals in the Pokémon universe.  

That's right — according to The Hollywood Reporter, the Deadpool 2 star is set to appear in the first-ever live-action Pokémon film, Detective Pikachu. Reynolds has signed on to play the titular detective in the film. As fans of the franchise know, Pikachu is a species of Pokémon, but Detective Pikachu is a separate character who is good at finding and investigating things. Sounds like the perfect opportunity for some of Reynolds's trademark one-liners, right?

The news, while exciting, definitely took some fans by surprise. They took to Twitter to voice their passionate opinions about who should have played Pikachu instead, and naturally the responses are hilarious.

Related
Ryan Reynolds's Sexiest Movie Roles
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Detective PikachuTwitterRyan ReynoldsMovies
Ryan Reynolds
Friendly Reminder: Ryan Reynolds May Never Be Hotter Than He Is in The Amityville Horror
by Quinn Keaney
Who Is the Baby in Taylor Swift's Gorgeous?
Music
OMG! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds's Daughter Is Featured in Taylor Swift's "Gorgeous"
by Celia Fernandez
Ryan Reynolds Hot Pictures 2017
Ryan Reynolds
All the Times Ryan Reynolds Turned the Street Into a Runway This Year
by Brittney Stephens
Deadpool 2 Trailer
Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds Will Make You "Wet on Wet" While Watching the New Deadpool 2 Teaser
by Maggie Panos
Ryan Reynolds Wishes His Brother Jeff a Happy Birthday 2017
Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds's Sweet Birthday Message to His Brother Will Make You Cry and LOL
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds