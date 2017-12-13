 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
16 Cool Game of Thrones Gifts on Amazon . . . All Less Than $22
Music
40 Steamy Songs That Probably Made It Onto Your Sex Playlist This Year

SAG Award Nominees 2018

Say Hello to the 2018 SAG Award Nominees!

Nominations for the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards have been released! The awards honor acting in both TV and movies, which makes the show especially exciting. Call Me By Your Name, The Crown, and more picked up noms on Wednesday morning during the announcement from Olivia Munn, Niecy Nash, and SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris. Get a look at all the nominees before the show in January, which will be hosted by Kristen Bell!

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
Mudbound
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Judy Dench, Victoria and Abdul
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saorise Ronan, Lady Bird

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esquire

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Holly Hunter, The Big Sick
Alison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalfe, Lady Bird

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A DRAMA SERIES
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Robert DeNiro, The Wizard of Lies
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Claire Foy, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozard
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Robin Wright, House of Cards

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY SERIES
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
Orange Is the New Black
Veep

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Alison Brie, GLOW
Jane Fonda, Grace
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Larry David, Curb
Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
William H. Macy, Shameless
Marc Maron, GLOW

SCREEN ACTORS GUILD LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Morgan Freeman

Image Source: Everett Collection
