Say Hello to the 2018 SAG Award Nominees!

Nominations for the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards have been released! The awards honor acting in both TV and movies, which makes the show especially exciting. Call Me By Your Name, The Crown, and more picked up noms on Wednesday morning during the announcement from Olivia Munn, Niecy Nash, and SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris. Get a look at all the nominees before the show in January, which will be hosted by Kristen Bell!

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

Mudbound

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Judy Dench, Victoria and Abdul

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saorise Ronan, Lady Bird

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esquire

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Holly Hunter, The Big Sick

Alison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalfe, Lady Bird

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A DRAMA SERIES

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us



OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Robert DeNiro, The Wizard of Lies

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Claire Foy, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozard

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Robin Wright, House of Cards

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY SERIES

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

Orange Is the New Black

Veep



OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Alison Brie, GLOW

Jane Fonda, Grace

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Larry David, Curb

Sean Hayes, Will & Grace

William H. Macy, Shameless

Marc Maron, GLOW

SCREEN ACTORS GUILD LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Morgan Freeman