15 Movies That Will Make You Sob in 2017

Sometimes it takes tragedy to remind us of our raison d'etre. After experiencing grief, we reach a point of intense clarity. Great cinema has a knack of allowing us to vicariously access these powerful feelings, whether it be through a character who's grieving or one who's trying to mend a broken heart. In 2017, we've had everything from outright tearjerkers like Gifted to deeply sorrowful arthouse films like Personal Shopper. If you're in need of a cathartic cry, get your handkerchiefs out and keep reading to learn about the saddest films that tugged on our heartstrings in 2017.



