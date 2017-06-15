 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Wow, Sam Taylor-Johnson Really, Really Hated Directing Fifty Shades of Grey
Humor
Very Important Question: Were You a Nickelodeon Kid or a Disney Channel Kid?
Corinne Olympios
Bachelor in Paradise: Everything That's Happened Since Season 4 Got Canceled
The Handmaid's Tale
The Handmaid's Tale Ends Season 1 With a Pretty Devastating Cliffhanger

Sam Taylor-Johnson Quotes About Fifty Shades of Grey 2017

The reviews for the first film in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise weren't exactly stellar (it has a 25 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes), but director Sam Taylor-Johnson would like us all to know that she tried to make it a good movie, she really did. Unfortunately, there was one particularly difficult hurdle standing in the way: Fifty Shades of Grey author E L James. While sitting down with the Sunday Times of London recently, Taylor-Johnson revealed just how difficult directing the adaptation was, due to the uniquely extreme creative control James held over the production.

"It was a struggle and there were lots of onset tete-à-tetes, with me trying to bat it into the [right] place," Taylor-Johnson said, explaining that she and James could never see eye to eye on any level and frequently clashed. "I like everyone — and I get really confused when they don't like me. I was so confused by E.L. James. I don't understand when I can't navigate a person, when there's no synergy."

Naturally the experience dampened her outlook on Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey's love story, and she's content to forget about the franchise altogether. "I'm not going to ever watch them. I have literally zero interest," she said. When asked if she "regrets" directing it, she said no, but if she could go back in time, maybe she'd make a different choice. "I can never say I regret it because that would just finish me off . . . With the benefit of hindsight would I go through it again? Of course I wouldn't. I'd be mad."

It's safe to assume Taylor-Johnson won't be lining up to see the third movie, Fifty Shades Freed, when it hits theaters next February.

Image Source: Getty / Target Presse Agentur Gmbh
Join the conversation
Fifty Shades Of GreyCelebrity QuotesMovies
Join The Conversation
Makeup
by Sarah Siegel
Fifty Shades Freed Trailer
Fifty Shades of Grey
Christian and Ana Are All Over Each Other in the Fifty Shades Freed Teaser
by Maggie Pehanick
Lauren Morelli Interview About OITNB Season 5
Samira Wiley
by Quinn Keaney
Math Puzzle Mistake
Facebook
If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Mark Zuckerberg Super PAC Disrupt For America
Politics
People Want Mark Zuckerberg to Run For President, So There's a Super PAC to Make It Happen
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds