 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
35 of the Funniest Sex and the City Moments
Movie Reviews
Wonder Woman Is an Important Step Forward For the DC Universe — and Women Everywhere
Music
Miley Cyrus Belting Out "Inspired" at the Manchester Benefit Will Move You Deeply
The Real O'Neals
Why Do the Most Inclusive TV Shows Get Canceled?
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 36  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
35 of the Funniest Sex and the City Moments

Sex and the City has been off the air for 13 years, but we remain as obsessed with Sarah Jessica Parker's portrayal of Carrie Bradshaw and the show in general as ever. The character has the best quotes and the best style, but one of the reasons we fell for her is how funny she is. She's not the only one; all the ladies of the show have some of the greatest one-liners — and some of the funniest, if NSFW, gestures. In here are some of the most hilarious moments ever on Sex and the City.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
GifsSex And The CitySarah Jessica ParkerMovies
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Sex and the City
10 Facts About Sex and the City That Will Blow Every Fashion Girl's Mind
by Sarah Wasilak
Funny Pizza Love GIFs
Humor
21 Reasons You Should Have a Hot Summer Romance With Pizza
by Macy Cate Williams
Perks of Having a Latinx Best Friend
Humor
10 Things Only Your Latinx Best Friend Understands
by Celia Fernandez
The Dark Tower Trailer
Movie Trailers
After 7 Years in Production, The Dark Tower Looks Like It Was Worth the Wait
by Maggie Pehanick
Sex and the City's Alternate Opening Credits
Nostalgia
You Need to See Sex and the City's Original, Tutu-less Opening Credits
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds