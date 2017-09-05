Michael Fassbender's New Murder Mystery Thriller Looks Downright Brutal

 Skip Nav
The trailer for upcoming thriller The Snowman has dropped, and, well, so did our stomachs. Based on the 2007 novel by Jo Nesbo, the story follows two detectives, Harry Hole (Michael Fassbender) and Katrine Bratt (Rebecca Ferguson). The team is trying to track down a savage killer who's dismembering and beheading "women he disapproves of." The film has all kinds of spooky and gritty vibes to it. We're getting hints of Zodiac, Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, and maybe even a dash of FX's acclaimed drama series Fargo. Think you can handle it? The Snowman hits theaters on Oct. 20.

