 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This Is the Best Look at Spider-Man: Homecoming We've Gotten So Far
Drake
Announcing the Winners of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards!
Celine Dion
Celine Dion Hated "My Heart Will Go On" at First, and 13 Other Wild Facts About the Song
The Keepers
The Keepers: 6 Theories About What Really Happened to Sister Cathy

Spider-Man: Homecoming Trailer

This Is the Best Look at Spider-Man: Homecoming We've Gotten So Far

Sure, this is the third time Spider-Man has been rebooted for the big screen over the last couple of decades, but who's counting when the movie looks this fun? A few weeks after MTV revealed a new clip for Spider-Man: Homecoming at the Movie and TV Awards, Marvel blessed us all with yet another official trailer (the third, if you're keeping track). It sees young Peter Parker (Tom Holland) mastering his spidey senses with the reluctant help of fellow superhero Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). That also should remind you that this is a Marvel movie, as young Peter is now an Avenger. Not to mention it looks like a Marvel movie, rad-looking visuals and action sequences and all. Keep your eyes peeled for Zendaya, Donald Glover, and Michael Keaton as the movie's villain, the Vulture (who looks pretty terrifying, to be honest). Spider-Man: Homecoming comes out on July 7.

Watch the rest of the teasers and trailers below!




Join the conversation
Spider-Man HomecomingMovie TrailersTom HollandMovies
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Movie Trailers
Dunkirk: The Trailer For Christopher Nolan's WWII Film Is So F*cking Stressful
by Maggie Pehanick
Dirty Dancing Remake Pictures 2017
Abigail Breslin
Dirty Dancing Remake: Yep, Abigail Breslin Is Still Getting Put in a Corner
by Maggie Pehanick
Emily Blunt at London Film Critics' Circle Awards 2013
London Critics' Circle Film Awards
Emily Blunt Honors Her Fellow Brits at LFCC Awards
by Maria Mercedes Lara
Tom Holland
Meet Marvel's New Spider-Man, Tom Holland!
by Maggie Pehanick
Naomi Watts in Zac Posen at The Impossible Premiere
The impossible
Naomi and Ewan Premiere The Impossible on the Eve of Her Critics Choice Nod
by katie henry
Spider-Man's Song in Captain America: Civil War
Tom Holland
The Song That Introduces Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War Is a Total Jam
by Maggie Pehanick
Battle of the Sexes Trailer
Movie Trailers
Battle of the Sexes: It's Emma Stone vs. Steve Carell in This True Story
by Maggie Pehanick
Roger Moore's James Bond Movies
Roger Moore
7 James Bond Films to Watch in Roger Moore's Honor Today
by Maggie Pehanick
Cars 3 Trailer
Movie Trailers
The Cars 3 Trailer Will Make You Want to Book a Visit to Radiator Springs ASAP
by Maggie Pehanick
Michael Jackson Searching For Neverland Trailer
Michael Jackson
The Trailer For Lifetime's Michael Jackson Movie Is Here to Make You Wildly Uncomfortable
by Maggie Pehanick
The Emoji Movie Trailer
Movie Trailers
Here's the Trailer For the Emoji Movie None of Us Wanted but Got Anyway
by Quinn Keaney
Tom Holland Went Undercover at High School For Spider-Man
Tom Holland
Tom Holland Basically Pulled a Hannah Montana While Preparing to Play Spider-Man
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds