This Is the Best Look at Spider-Man: Homecoming We've Gotten So Far

Sure, this is the third time Spider-Man has been rebooted for the big screen over the last couple of decades, but who's counting when the movie looks this fun? A few weeks after MTV revealed a new clip for Spider-Man: Homecoming at the Movie and TV Awards, Marvel blessed us all with yet another official trailer (the third, if you're keeping track). It sees young Peter Parker (Tom Holland) mastering his spidey senses with the reluctant help of fellow superhero Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). That also should remind you that this is a Marvel movie, as young Peter is now an Avenger. Not to mention it looks like a Marvel movie, rad-looking visuals and action sequences and all. Keep your eyes peeled for Zendaya, Donald Glover, and Michael Keaton as the movie's villain, the Vulture (who looks pretty terrifying, to be honest). Spider-Man: Homecoming comes out on July 7.

Watch the rest of the teasers and trailers below!

"You're the Spiderman!" Here's your first look at a brand new @SpiderManMovie clip, exclusively from the #MTVAwards airing right now! pic.twitter.com/KAUYYlXz6E — MTV (@MTV) May 8, 2017











