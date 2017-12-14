 Skip Nav
Embrace Your Inner Rey With This New Star Wars Clothing Line
Embrace Your Inner Rey With This New Star Wars Clothing Line

We thought that Porgs would be the cutest thing to come out of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but Hot Topic's latest clothing collection with Her Universe is giving the adorable wide-eyed creatures a run for their money. Complete with a futuristic Captain Phasma-inspired jacket, cosplay-ready leggings, and even a cardigan inspired by Rey's signature desert-chic style, the line crash-landed in stores and online just in time to start planning your outfit for the film's December premiere.

In addition to the subtle, closet cosplay pieces in the line, there are also a handful of new, ultrasoft t-shirts themed around the intergalactic franchise that you'll want in your collection ASAP. Unlike pricier Star Wars-inspired clothing collections, the items in this line range from $25 to $90 — so you won't feel guilty adding them to your holiday wish list. While you might feel stumped as you check out every piece from the new slate of products, just let the Force guide you toward your favorite!

BB-8 Jumpsuit ($50)
BB-8 Jumpsuit
$50
from hottopic.com
Buy Now
Captain Phasma Satin Bomber Jacket ($80)
Captain Phasma Satin Bomber Jacket
$80
from hottopic.com
Buy Now
Chewbacca Cosplay Vest ($80)
Chewbacca Cosplay Vest
$80
from hottopic.com
Buy Now
Rey Cardigan ($50)
Rey Cardigan
$50
from hottopic.com
Buy Now
Rey Cosplay Leggings ($25)
Rey Cosplay Leggings
$25
from hottopic.com
Buy Now
BB-8 Sketch T-Shirt ($23-$27)
BB-8 Sketch T-Shirt
$23
from hottopic.com
Buy Now
I Love You Long Sleeve T-Shirt ($27-$29)
I Love You Long Sleeve T-Shirt
$27
from hottopic.com
Buy Now
Porg Ringer T-Shirt ($25-$29)
Porg Ringer T-Shirt
$25
from hottopic.com
Buy Now
R2-D2 and Porgs Raglan ($25-$29)
R2-D2 and Porgs Raglan
$25
from hottopic.com
Buy Now
Rey Millennium Falcon Raglan ($25-$29)
Rey Millennium Falcon Raglan
$25
from hottopic.com
Buy Now
Star Wars Tour Raglan ($27-$31)
Star Wars Tour Raglan
$27
from hottopic.com
Buy Now
