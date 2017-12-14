Embrace Your Inner Rey With This New Star Wars Clothing Line

We thought that Porgs would be the cutest thing to come out of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but Hot Topic's latest clothing collection with Her Universe is giving the adorable wide-eyed creatures a run for their money. Complete with a futuristic Captain Phasma-inspired jacket, cosplay-ready leggings, and even a cardigan inspired by Rey's signature desert-chic style, the line crash-landed in stores and online just in time to start planning your outfit for the film's December premiere.

In addition to the subtle, closet cosplay pieces in the line, there are also a handful of new, ultrasoft t-shirts themed around the intergalactic franchise that you'll want in your collection ASAP. Unlike pricier Star Wars-inspired clothing collections, the items in this line range from $25 to $90 — so you won't feel guilty adding them to your holiday wish list. While you might feel stumped as you check out every piece from the new slate of products, just let the Force guide you toward your favorite!