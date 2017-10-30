The Stranger Things Cast Audition Tapes Will Remind You Exactly Why They Got Their Roles

 Skip Nav
Whether you spent the weekend binge-watching season two of Netflix's hit show Stranger Things or you've been avoiding spoilers like the plague, we've got something that all Hawkins fans can appreciate. With the release of the second season of the show, Netflix debuted Beyond Stranger Things, an aftershow program to discuss the series. The postbinge special is hosted by comedian and filmmaker Jim Rash and features some of the cast members as they dive into the series.

Well, in addition to discussing some awkward kissing scenes, Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard get a look at their costars' audition tapes. It's so hilarious to see how much the two of them, as well as Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, and Gaten Matarazzo, have grown up. Watch the clip above and prepare to react exactly like the photo below.
Image Source: Netflix
