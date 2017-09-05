 Skip Nav
27 Game of Thrones Season 8 Theories to Read Until the Show Returns
Meet the Mysterious New Characters Coming to American Horror Story: Cult
8 Sexy-as-Hell Shirtless Moments in 2017 Movies
Meet the 18 Survivors Competing For $1 Million on Season 35

Can you believe Survivor is on season 35?! The long-running reality TV show is returning with a new gang of cutthroat contestants on Sept. 27, and it looks like the competition is fierce. Season 35, which has the theme of Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers, is shipping everyone out to Fiji, so now's the time to start placing bets on who you think will outwit, outplay, and outlast everyone else.

Jessica Johnston, "Soko" Healers Tribe
Cole Medders, "Soko" Healers Tribe
Desiree Williams, "Soko" Healers Tribe
Joe Mena, "Soko" Healers Tribe
Roark Luskin, "Soko" Healers Tribe
Mike Zahalsky, "Soko" Healers Tribe
Alan Ball, "Levu" Heroes Tribe
Chrissy Hofbeck, "Levu" Heroes Tribe
Ben Driebergen, "Levu" Heroes Tribe
Ashley Nolan, "Levu" Heroes Tribe
John "JP" Hilsabeck, "Levu" Heroes Tribe
Katrina Radke, "Levu" Heroes Tribe
Patrick Bolton, "Yawa" Hustlers Tribe
Ali Elliott, "Yawa" Hustlers Tribe
Ryan Ulrich, "Yawa" Hustlers Tribe
Simone Nguyen, "Yawa" Hustlers Tribe
Devon Pinto, "Yawa" Hustlers Tribe
Lauren Rimmer, "Yawa" Hustlers Tribe
