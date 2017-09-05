Meet the 18 Survivors Competing For $1 Million on Season 35

Can you believe Survivor is on season 35?! The long-running reality TV show is returning with a new gang of cutthroat contestants on Sept. 27, and it looks like the competition is fierce. Season 35, which has the theme of Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers, is shipping everyone out to Fiji, so now's the time to start placing bets on who you think will outwit, outplay, and outlast everyone else.



