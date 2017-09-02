Don't Freak Out, but Taylor Swift Might Have Released a New Song

 Skip Nav
Ready or not, here comes new Taylor Swift music. More than a week after releasing her first single "Look What You Made Me Do" from her sixth album Reputation, the singer dropped a teaser for her new song "Ready For It" during the college football game between Alabama and Florida State on Saturday night, and let's just say, it's a total jam. If you missed it live, don't fret, ESPN and ABC Network have already released the clip on social media. Perhaps this is why the duration for track one on Reputation mysteriously appeared on iTunes this weekend. If you need us, we'll just be playing this video on repeat waiting for the full song.

Image Source: Getty / Kevork Djansezian
