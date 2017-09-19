The First Footage of Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider Reboot Is Here

TOMORROW - watch the trailer for #TombRaider, in theaters March 2018. pic.twitter.com/Lt5R7KVCkG — Tomb Raider (@TombRaiderMovie) September 18, 2017

If you were worried about Alicia Vikander being able to fill Angelina Jolie's cargo pants in the Tomb Raider reboot, worry no more. In the brief first look at the 28-year-old Oscar winner as the titular raider of tombs, Lara Croft, Vikander seems to be holding her own as she dives off cliffs into a choppy river and dramatically slides under razor-sharp booby traps. While that might be the same song and dance we got with Jolie in the first two films, Lara's backstory is getting an update.

The action film, which isn't due out until March 16, sees Lara as a 21-year-old, fiercely independent bike courier living in London on her own seven years after the disappearance of her eccentric adventurer father. She sets out to solve the mystery of his death, which involves a dangerous journey to a mythical tomb somewhere off the coast of Japan. Dominic West, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu, and Kristin Scott Thomas costar, while The Wave's Roar Uthaug is set to direct.