UnReal Takes on The Bachelorette in the Dramatic Season 3 Trailer

After seemingly critiquing The Bachelor for two seasons with their own, fictional version of the show, Lifetime's UnReal is about to take on the franchise's female counterpart. In the trailer for the third season, conniving producers Rachel Goldberg (Shiri Appleby) and Quinn King (Constance Zimmer) get ready to introduce the first female suitor on Everlasting, portrayed by Caitlin FitzGerald of Master of Sex. It's clear from the trailer that Rachel and Quinn won't be able to manipulate this suitor the way they have in the past, surely presenting new challenges and drama to come. The third season is set to premiere on Feb. 26, 2018.