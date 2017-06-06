 Skip Nav
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets Trailer

Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne's Sci-Fi Thriller Looks Incredible

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, not to be confused in any way with the fictional substance "Valyrian steel" from Game of Thrones, is a new sci-fi adventure from director Luc Besson. Known for 1997's The Fifth Element and 2014's Lucy, Besson has placed Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne at the center of this new film about time travelers who are sent to report on a galactic empire. Even if it doesn't sound like your jam, you have to see the trailers. One is set to a trippy version of The Beatles' "Because," which elevates all the space imagery to the next level, while the latest peek (above) is a technicolor explosion. Clive Owen, Rihanna, Ethan Hawke, and John Goodman are also starring in movie, out July 21.


Valerian And The City Of A Thousand PlanetsDane DeHaanCara DelevingneMovie TrailersRihannaMovies
